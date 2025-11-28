2 women from England like Black Friday in Boston so much they shop with empty suitcases. "We love the bargains."

Here's a different Black Friday shopping story.

Two women from England like it so much they come to Boston every year with empty suitcases looking for deals.

Sue Holloway and her friend Claire Caddie live in Surrey, England, just outside of London. Each year, they hop on a plane to Massachusetts to go shopping for the holidays.

"This is our 23rd, 24th year of coming. We love Boston. We love South Shore Plaza. We love the bargains," Holloway told WBZ-TV. "They're not as good as they used to be, but they're still really, really good. They're so much better than the U.K."

She and Caddie were at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree early Friday before the stores opened at 6 a.m. They each brought an empty suitcase to the mall.

"Because it's easier than carrying the carrier bags," Holloway said. "We take back two large suitcases each."

"It's a break for us. It's a girly trip. We love it. We just love Boston. It's so small and it's friendly. Everybody's so lovely," she added.

They got into Boston Tuesday afternoon and spent all day Wednesday at the mall. They took a break for Thanksgiving dinner at their hotel Thursday.

They'll take another break Friday night to see Cirque du Soleil's Twas The Night Before at the Boch Center Wang Theater in Boston.

"Saturday and Sunday we're at Wrentham at the outlets," Holloway said.

Monday is set aside for any returns before they head home, where Black Friday isn't much of a thing now.

"They don't really do it back in the U.K. anymore. It's died a lot there," Holloway said.

She and Caddie want to be clear; their priority is shopping for their families for the holidays. But they pick up a few things for themselves too.

"We'll be in Macy's for about four hours," Holloway said.