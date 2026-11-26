Remember when Thanksgiving traditions also included getting bundled up then waiting in line for doorbusters?

This year, at places like Best Buy and Target in Watertown, Massachusetts, no lines were to be found.

The reason? Experts say Black Friday has evolved.

Ben Bundu, of Cambridge, remembers that traditional Black Friday, but not exactly with nostalgia.

"Yes, I remember those days, we had to eat turkey quickly so that people can dash out to the stores," he said. "To be honest, I don't miss those days because life is not the same as it used to be and the group thing about shopping has changed."

"It's no longer a singular event," said Boston University Business Professor Dr. Greg Stoller. "For years, the holy grail of the kickoff of the shopping season was midnight after Thanksgiving."

What was once an in-store shopping frenzy is now an e-commerce bonanza with deals just a click away on the internet, according to Stoller.

"Why get up at the wee hours of the morning and stand in a line with a warm jacket, only to find out that you were second to last in line to get that TV, or, frankly, it wasn't much of a deal to begin with," he said.

Additionally, Black Friday has transformed into Black November with sales spread over the course of weeks instead of one day.

"Whether it happens on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small Business Tuesday, it doesn't really matter, as long as the cash makes its way into the coffers," Stoller said.

The National Retail Federation projects holiday sales will top $1 trillion in this year, up 4.2% from 2025.

But as shoppers hunt for deals, scammers are hunting for victims.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of fake retail websites, bogus social media ads and AI-generated promotions to steal your money.

"You have to use caution," said Paula Fleming, who works with the Better Business Bureau.

"These fraudulent companies know the hot items, they pick up on that, and they use that to target you on social media platforms with advertisements online," she said. "So, I understand that we're very quick to want to purchase the hot item, but again, scammers know this. You want to make sure you do your due diligence."

Whether it's online or in person, the Better Business Bureau advises using a credit card for added protection.