Getting a good night's sleep more difficult for Black Americans, study finds

BOSTON – A recent study from Yale University found that Black Americans are more likely to sleep less than seven hours a day compared to whites and other non-white groups.

Black women suffered the most.

These sleep disparities could be due to a number of social and environmental factors.

For example, Blacks are more likely to live in communities near traffic, construction, factories, and airports where high levels of noise can disrupt sleep.

People of color are more likely to work night shifts or irregular hours or experience financial insecurity. Add on top of that the additional stress, fear, and anger associated with racism and discrimination.

And we know that inadequate sleep is linked to a number of health conditions including heart disease, dementia, depression, and anxiety.