Bill O'Brien bringing a "clean slate" approach to Patriots offense

FOXBORO -- Just about everyone would like to forget what the Patriots offense put on the field in 2022. It was, for lack of a better word, an absolute disaster for New England.

Many saw it coming after Bill Belichick tabbed Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to run the offensive ship, something neither had experience in doing. It set up second-year quarterback Mac Jones for disaster, and disaster followed.

Belichick is hoping to right that wrong by bringing back Bill O'Brien and him control of the Patriots offense. O'Brien has brought his bright offensive mind back to Foxboro and is completely revamping New England's system.

And he's making sure that all of those involved know that this season will be a fresh start -- for everyone. The slate is clean, so to speak.

The offensive process is already underway, with the framework beginning to take shape. But if you were hoping that O'Brien would delve into the intricacies of this new system in his chat with New England reporters on Tuesday, well that simply isn't the Patriot Way.

"I think it would be crazy for me to stand up here and tell you what we're doing offensively," O'Brien told reporters at Gillette Stadium. "It's all about this team, this offense, what are we doing within the framework of the team, the players we have here. As you put together what you're going to do heading into training camp, you're learning from the players, and that process just started."

Fair enough. But O'Brien did say that the theme for the offense is to move forward -- and not just on the football field. Whatever happened last year will not matter in 2023, as everyone will get a fresh start this year.

"I think the big thing for us right now is everybody starting with a clean slate. I think that every year is different. I think this year is no different than any other year relative to, each year in the NFL is different. So what you did in the past or -- whether it's a player or coach or anybody in the organization -- really has no bearing on what happens moving forward," said O'Brien.

That especially goes for Jones, who struggled in his second NFL season after a solid rookie campaign. Jones looked lost at times in 2022, and desperate for some guidance. He'll get that under O'Brien.

"It really is a clean slate," O'Brien said. "However you played, or however you coached, or whatever you did in the past, in the end it's all about what are you going to do starting yesterday."

Yesterday -- Monday -- is when the Patriots voluntary offseason program kicked off. Jones and fellow quarterback Bailey Zappe are among the players already putting in work for next season, and they are not alone.

"Great attendance so far," O'Brien said.

It sounds like everyone is eager to move on from last year and get that fresh start in 2023.