Bill Belichick gives sarcastic response when asked what he's seen from Patriots players this week

BOSTON -- Sunday was a rough one for the New England Patriots. A blown fourth-quarter lead followed by an instantly infamous play can be tough for a football team to swallow.

It's only natural, then, that reporters would have some curiosity about the demeanor and overall attitude of the team in the days since that loss in Las Vegas. So on Wednesday, during Bill Belichick's press conference, a reporter asked Belichick what he's seen from his team over the past couple of days.

The response steeped in sarcasm

"What have I seen from them? I mean, we talked about the game on Monday and we're moved on to Cincinnati and we're working on Cincinnati today. They came in, they ate breakfast. I saw 'em eat breakfast," Belichick said with a smile creeping across his face. "Saw them in the meeting room. Saw them with their individual meetings. Take a break to go to the bathroom, drug testing, come back in, go to the next meeting. I don't know, what are you talking about?"

Accepting defeat, the reporter then asked a critical follow-up: "Was there a good breakfast spread?"

Belichick didn't hesitate to answer that one sincerely.

"Yeah," Belichick said. "Damn right."

