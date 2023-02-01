Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft issue statements on Tom Brady's retirement: "He has accomplished everything"

BOSTON -- Tom Brady retired again. As expected, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick released statements again.

Of course, both pillars of the Patriots franchise released statements a year ago when Brady retired for the first time. But that didn't stop them from saying something new this time, as this decision by the 45-year-old Brady does actually feel like a permanent move.

Here's what Robert Kraft said:

"I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion. He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all-time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done. It's been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it. He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family."

And here's what Bill Belichick said:

"Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career."

Brady was drafted by Belichick in the coach's first year in New England, taken in the sixth round of the 2000 draft out of Michigan. He was thrust into a starter's role in 2001 when Drew Bledsoe suffered a serious injury, and he held the keys to the franchise through the 2019 season.

The quarterback went on to win six Super Bowls and set records with the Patriots in his two decades under center. And though that relationship did end in 2019, leading to Brady's three-year career with the Bucs, the love from Kraft and the respect from Belichick never wavered. Now, with Brady's playing career in the rear view, it's only a matter of time before Brady is welcomed back to Foxboro in some capacity to have a formal ceremony to memorialize his Hall of Fame career that changed the landscape of the NFL in New England.