Bill Belichick makes pair of unorthodox calls in first half vs. Colts

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick has been on the hot seat all season. An interesting decision early against the Colts during Sunday's game in Germany has many wondering if the Patriots head coach is trying to get dismissed.

The New England defense had just come up with a huge three-and-out against the Colts, forcing a punt deep in Indy territory. But Belichick elected not to send out a punt returner, opting instead to go all-out on blocking the punt.

The problem was the Patriots did not block the punt. Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez kicked the ball 69 yards and it was downed at the New England 18, putting a lot of field between Mac Jones and the end zone.

The @Patriots went for the all out punt block with no returner on the field.



After the defense forced a big three-and-out, the Patriots effectively gave up potentially great field position to go for a punt block. It was a curious decision to say the least, especially given the offensive struggles of the team.

And the offense continued to struggle after that decision, as Mac Jones was sacked on first down -- Indy's third sack of the game -- to move New England back to the New England 13. They were punting the ball away three plays later.

The Colts did actually have someone field New England's punt, though they went three-and-out as well.

But the New England defense had seemingly put the offense in a good position, and had someone been back there to field the punt, they could have called for a fair catch around the New England 38-yard line and the Patriots could have taken over at a much more favorable spot on the field. That may not have helped the offense find the end zone, but for a team that has struggled to put any kind of points on the scoreboard, every yard matters.

Belichick had another interesting call later in the first half, when he accepted an ineligible downfield penalty on the Colts after a third-and-2 incompletion. That gave Indy a third-and-7 instead of a fourth-and-2.

This one worked out, but barely, as Gardner Minshew's deep pass to Josh Downs fell incomplete over the middle of the field. So Belichick is 1-for-2 thus far on his unorthodox play-calls on Sunday.

Belichick's postgame press conference in Frankfurt should be a whole lot of fun.