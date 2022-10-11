Looking back at Bill Belichick's greatest highlight from his time with Cleveland Browns

FOXBORO -- Before enjoying some truly unprecedented success in New England, Bill Belichick took a lot of lumps with the Cleveland Browns. With the Patriots set to visit the Browns this weekend, and Belichick gunning for a milestone victory, it's only fitting that we revisit one of the head coach's few highlights during his time in Cleveland.

No, we're not talking about his lone playoff win in 1994, which just so happened to come in the Wild Card round against Bill Parcells and the Patriots. We're talking about the time that Belichick showed off his culinary chops in the early '90s.

During an appearance on "Sports Mock Live" with Cleveland comedian Mike Veneman, Belichick shared his signature dish with all of Cleveland: The BB PB & J.

In true Belichick fashion, he made the process of making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich as intricate as possible. He uses raisin bread, because that is what his mom used. He insists on going with chunky peanut butter for "a little more crunch" and "extra energy."

But what really separates the BB PB & J from other PB & J sandwiches is Belichick's peanut butter spreading technique. That's when you really understand why Belichick is so good at everything else he does.

"The key is to spread the peanut butter on both sides of the bread, so the jelly doesn't leak through," he explained. "This jelly won't leak through because of the peanut butter on both sides of the bread."

Typical Belichick. Playing chess when everyone else is playing checkers.

Belichick had a 36-44 record and only one winning season over his five years in Cleveland. (Blame the lack of a hood on his sweatshirts.) But if you paid attention to his wizardry in the kitchen, it was easy to see that he would eventually go on to win six Super Bowl titles as a head coach.

He's now up to 323 wins for his career, putting Belichick just one victory shy of tying George Halas for the second-most wins in NFL history. It's only fitting that he could reach that milestone in Cleveland.

Maybe he'll celebrate with a huge spread of BB PB & Js if the Patriots win.