Bill Belichick not sure when DeAndre Hopkins will meet with Patriots

FOXBORO -- DeAndre Hopkins is set to meet with the New England Patriots, which will reportedly take place on Tuesday. But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick cast some doubt on that report ahead of the start of this week's mandatory minicamp in Foxboro.

It's not that Hopkins won't be meeting with the Patriots. It's just a matter of when, which is currently the great unknown with the situation.

When asked about Tuesday's possible workout ahead of Monday's mandatory minicamp session, Belichick made it sound like nothing is set in stone with the five-time Pro Bowl receiver.

"I don't know about that. We talked to him, working through it," said Belichick. "Not sure."

Hopkins met with the Tennessee Titans over the weekend, his first free-agent visit since being released by the Arizona Cardinals last month. He would certainly bring a nice element to New England's passing game, and the Patriots have the cap space to offer him a nice contract.

But first, the team has to get him in for a visit, which Belichick said is beyond his control. As usual, he didn't want to discuss anything that is out of his control.

"We're working through it so I don't have anything to add to that," he said. "It relates more to logistics and things like that."

"I'm not really a travel agent, so I'm not going to say it's going to happen here, not going to happen," he quipped to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. "There is a lot of stuff going that I'm not involved in. I'm not going to say anything and then you turn around and say I misled you. That's not what I'm going to do."

Belichick also wouldn't discuss what adding Hopkins to mix would mean for the New England offense. though he was much more cordial to MassLive's Karen Guregian about her inquiry.

"I'm not going to talk about players who aren't on the team. You know that," he said. "Just throw it out there? OK. Put that line in the water?"