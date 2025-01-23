Bill Belichick officially signs his contract with the University of North Carolina

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick has officially signed on the dotted line with the University of North Carolina. Belichick signed his contract with the Tar Heels on Wednesday, which the school released on Thursday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports posted part of the contract on X, highlighting Belichick's buyout agreements with the school. Belichick will have to pay North Carolina $10 million if he leaves before June 1, and only $1 million if he departs after that date, as was previously reported.

Belichick is also required to inform UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham before he or his representation talk to any NFL teams or other schools about potential employment, the contract states. Failure to give notice would be a breach of the contract by Belichick.

Update: Bill Belichick signed his full contract with UNC on Wednesday. Here's a link to the full contract provided by the school with screenshots of the buyout language, conditions surrounding potential future NFL interest and a redacted signature https://t.co/NON3oBHvc3 pic.twitter.com/e6wSkUPu00 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 23, 2025

Bill Belichick at North Carolina

Belichick was introduced as the new head coach of the Tar Heels football team on Dec. 12, and made it clear during his press conference that he was committed to the University of North Carolina.

"I didn't come here to leave," he replied when asked about taking a potential NFL job in the near future.

Though Belichick didn't sign his contract until Wednesday, he's been going hard on the recruiting trail for the Tar Heels. UNC announced Wednesday that Belichick had secured 21 transfers to the roster.

Belichick didn't coach last year after he and the Patriots parted ways after the 2023 NFL season, following his 24-year Hall of Fame career in New England. The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach has never coached at the college level.

Belichick's first game as head coach of the Tar Heels will be a home tilt against TCU in Chapel Hill on Aug. 30.