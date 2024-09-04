Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick announces he is joining "Instaface"

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick is not an NFL head coach this season, but he's going to be just about everywhere talking football. And that includes social media.

Belichick announced Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he is officially joining Instagram.

"I can't really believe I'm doing this but I've joined Instaface," Belichick joked with McAfee. Belichick has since accumulated close to 100,000 followers in just a few hours.

Belichick posted his own welcome message to his new account.

The former Patriots head coach will use his new Instaface account to "connect with fans" while also promoting his various media endeavors in 2024. And he has a lot of those in 2024.

Belichick also announced yet another media gig on Wednesday, as he is now set to join The 33rd Team.

Belichick is joining The 33rd Team -- which covers and analyzes everything NFL football -- as a strategic advisor, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's not the only former NFL head coach joining the website, with former Patriots coordinator Matt Patricia and former Jets head coach Adam Gase also set to become part of The 33rd Team. Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum initially launched The 33rd Team back in 2021.

While he doesn't have an NFL head-coaching job for the first time in nearly 50 years, the 72-year-old Belichick will wear many hats in the media this season. He'll be making weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, and serve as an analyst on "Inside the NFL." He also has his own show, COACH, on Underdog Fantasy.

Belichick is also teaming up with Peyton Manning this year, with the duo set to host The Breakdown every Friday night on ESPN+. The 30-minute show will have the former foes previewing that week's Monday Night Football matchup.

And come Monday night, Belichick will be joining Peyton and Eli Manning on The ManningCast during the first half of that night's game. It doesn't sound like Belichick will have much downtime during the 2024 NFL season.

Belichick sits just 14 wins behind Don Shula on the NFL's all-time wins list, so he'll definitely be looking to get back into coaching in 2025. But until that opportunity arrives, he'll be keeping himself busy with a slew of media gigs that will let him continue to discuss and analyze the game that he loves.