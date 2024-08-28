Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning are getting their own show on ESPN

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has added another TV gig to his agenda this football season, and he's once again teaming up with a former foe in Peyton Manning.

While it was announced a few months ago that Belichick will appear on Manning's alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football, the former Patriots head coach and former Colts/Broncos quarterback will also have their own talk show on ESPN. But this won't be another one of those annoying talking head talk shows that the network has become known for.

Instead, Belichick and Manning are going to break down some football on a show fittingly called The Breakdown. The 30-minute show will have the focus on that week's Monday Night Football matchup, and will premier on Friday, Sept. 6 on ESPN+. The first game they'll preview is the New York Jets-San Francisco 49ers showdown in Week 1.

Yes, the debut episode of The Breakdown will have Belichick talking about his least favorite NFL team in the New York Jets. Get your popcorn ready.

The Belichick-Manning paring will be an interesting and intriguing one, given their relationship throughout Manning's playing career. Manning was just 8-12 against Belichick's Patriots, but always had a lot of respect for both Belichick and Tom Brady in New England. That feeling was mutual from the two Patriots.

Now the foes-turned-friends get their own show to break down football for 30 minutes. Expect some excellent analysis from both, with some wry sense of humor mixed in.

Bill Belichick's other TV jobs in 2024

While he won't be coaching for the first time in nearly 50 years, we're going to see a lot of Bill Belichick on our TV screens this season.

In addition to The Breakdown and his role on The Manningcast for ESPN, Belichick is also going to be a featured guest on The Pat McAfee Show every Monday during the football season. He's already made several appearances on McAfee's show, and was an analyst on his NFL Draft special as well.

Away from ESPN, Belichick is also set to be an analyst on The CW's Inside The NFL. He'll join Ryan Clark and former players Chad Johnson and Chris Long, both of whom played under Belichick in New England.

Belichick also announced his own show on YouTube, Coach, which he will host and co-produce. That show will premiere at the start of the 2024 NFL season.