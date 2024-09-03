Matt Patricia joins Bill Belichick on his new show COACH

FOXBORO -- As Bill Belichick ventures off to multiple television gigs in his first season away from an NFL sideline in nearly 50 years, he'll at least have a trusty assistant by his side for one of his many shows.

Underdog Fantasy posted a clip of Belichick's new web series COACH on Monday, and Matt Patricia popped up unannounced as Belichick's co-host for the segment. He isn't tagged as a co-host or a guest, so we'll just have to wait to see if this is a permanent spot for Patricia or just something special for Week 1.

Patricia was missing his trademark pencil behind his ear, but it does look like he shed a few pounds since we last saw him running the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles. Patricia was a senior defensive assistant and de facto defensive coordinator in Philadelphia last season, but wasn't brought back after the Eagles collapsed down the stretch. Philadelphia lost five of six to end the regular season, and then fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, in the Wild Card round.

Now Patricia is apparently an analyst, helping his former boss talk break down the 2024 New York Jets. Wild.

"The Jets are one of the hardest teams to prepare for from a skill standpoint because of Breece Hall," Belichick said to Patricia in the clip. "Outstanding running back that has the ability to take the ball the distance. He's very good in the passing game.

Bill Belichick has some high praise for Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and the Jets offense.



Episode 1 of COACH is coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/dqotTUIkML — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) September 2, 2024

"On paper, I think they have a good offense and they're hard to defend with a good quarterback [in Aaron Rodgers], a great wide receiver [in Garrett Wilson] and a great running back [in Hall]," Belichick said.

Yes, that is Bill Belichick actually praising the Jets. There's something you don't hear every day from the former Patriots head coach.

As for Patricia, he enjoyed loads of success next to Belichick on the sideline with the Pats, starting as an assistant coach in New England in 2004 before working his way up to defensive coordinator. He won three Super Bowls on Belichick's staff with the Patriots, before turning that success into a failed run as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Patricia returned to New England in 2021 after being fired by the Lions, first as a senior football advisor before becoming the team's offensive line coach and offensive play-caller in 2022 -- roles he was not experienced in or suited for. That didn't work out well for Patricia or the Patriots.

Now Patricia is back with Belichick to talk some football. No premiere date was announced for COACH, with Monday's clip carrying a "coming soon" teaser at the end.