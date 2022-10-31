Bill Belichick gets game ball after moving up NFL's all-time wins list with victory over Jets

Bill Belichick doesn't say much about moving into No. 2 spot on NFL's all-time wins list

FOXBORO -- It's always nice when the Patriots beat the Jets in New Jersey. But for Bill Belichick, Sunday's Patriots win was a little extra sweeter.

The victory was the 325th of Belichick's career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the NFL's all-time wins list. Following the 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium, the Patriots had a little celebration planned for their head coach.

After Belichick congratulated special teams captain Matthew Slater for continuing his climb up New England's all-time games played list (Slater is second behind only Tom Brady) and presented Slater with a game ball, team owner Robert Kraft presented Belichick with a game ball of his own.

"In the 103-year history in the NFL, there have been over 480 coaches. This week, our head coach became No. 2 overall in wins," said Kraft.

Belichick entered the day tied with the great George Halas on the all-time wins list. Kraft made things slightly awkward when he brought up New England's loss to the Bears -- the team that Halas enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with -- last week on Monday Night Football.

"When you think about it, I was sort of hoping it would happen last week. But 'Papa Bear' Halas -- who was one of the founders of the league, owner and coach of the Bears -- he didn't let it happen. I guess he's still all-powerful," Kraft said, with Belichick awkwardly standing by him.

"But I'm proud that 288 of those 325 wins came in the last 23 years with the Patriots," continued Kraft. "The No. 2 all-time coach in the 103-year history of the league, our coach, Bill Belichick."

Two special moments for two incredible milestones.



Inside the locker room during today's game ball presentations.

Belichick, as he always does, thanked his players for winning all of those games.

"I tell you, and it's the truth: Players win them. Players win games," said Belichick. "I'm glad we have a lot of good players on this team."

With that, New England players doused Belichick with water, led by longtime team captain Devin McCourty.

On Monday, Belichick said that he was very grateful for that locker room moment when chatting with reporters over Zoom.

"I'm very appreciative of it. Our team has been great," said Belichick. "They've worked hard. They've done what we've asked them to do. Certainly, satisfying to go on the road and beat the Jets. We were all happy in the locker room."

Belichick now trails only Don Schula and his 347 career victories on the NFL's all-time wins list. Belichick will look to inch closer to the tops spot on Sunday when his 4-4 Patriots host the 3-4-1 Indianapolis Colts.