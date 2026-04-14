Arrest made after housekeeper held at gunpoint, tied up inside oceanfront Beverly mansion

A suspect has been arrested after police say two masked men broke into an oceanfront Beverly mansion and held a housekeeper at gunpoint while they allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in valuables.

Emajae Brown, 25, is facing nine charges including home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 years old, and kidnapping.

Brown and another person allegedly broke into the home on Paine Avenue around 2 a.m. on March 28.

Violent Beverly mansion burglary

The housekeeper said she was held at gunpoint, struck over the head with a firearm, and tied up in the garage.

"She went on to tell investigators the suspect was pointing a firearm at her head and escorting her around the home," the prosecutor said in court.

She was able to free herself after one of the suspects allegedly stole the homeowner's Porsche and drove off.

The car was later found abandoned at a Lynn cemetery, the prosecution said.

During the burglary, the suspects allegedly took the housekeeper's phone and threw it in the ocean. She was forced to locate bleach, and also place valuable items in trash bags.

Emajae Brown appears in Salem District Court on April 14, 2026. CBS Boston

Emajae Brown arrest

Police said it appears the suspects made entry through an unlocked door, and smashed into several locked rooms in the house with apparent blunt objects.

Gold, silver, high value watches, cash and collectible were stolen from the home.

The prosecutor said that surveillance video showed a man in all black with purple latex gloves, and another man wearing Jordan brand sneakers.

Police were able to identify Brown as a potential suspect based on sandals he was wearing. They learned that he was the ex-boyfriend of another housekeeper who worked at the home.

The prosecutor said they learned that Brown had an open domestic charge from an incident at the Encore Boston Harbor casino. They pulled the surveillance tapes and saw he was wearing the same sandals in the footage.

Detectives used surveillance on Brown's phone, and tracked him to New York City where they allegedly saw him made an exchange with a jewelry dealer. Police said they later found over $300,000 in Brown's car and numerous items that had been taken from the Beverly home.

He was ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on April 21 after his initial appearance Tuesday in Salem District Court.