Person tied up, assaulted during armed home invasion in Beverly, police say

A person was tied up and assaulted during an armed home invasion in Beverly, according to Beverly Police.

Police said they received a call from a neighbor that there was a break-in happening on Paine Avenue just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to an initial investigation, an armed suspect broke into the home, tied up someone inside and assaulted them. They then stole several items, including a car. They used the car to flee the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby Beverly hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. Their identity has not been revealed. It is unclear if they were the homeowner, but police said they were the only person inside the home at the time of the break-in.

The stolen vehicle has been found, but police did not disclose where. No arrests have been made. Beverly Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

It is unclear if this was targeted and if there is any threat to the public.

There is no more information available.

Beverly, Massachusetts is around 25 miles from Boston and has a population of over 43,000.