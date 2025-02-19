What are the best things to do in Massachusetts? New book from a Boston author can help

If you are looking for the best things in Massachusetts to do while visiting or as a longtime resident, then this new guidebook hitting shelves from a Boston author may have the answers for you.

"100 Things To Do in Massachusetts Before You Die," by Kim Foley Mackinnon, explores the Bay State's historic sites from Boston to Cape Cod and the Berkshires.

"I've done '100 things to do in Boston' and '100 things to do in Cape Cod' as well as 'Secret Boston,' but this was a deep dive into the state, which was a lot of fun," author Kim Foley MacKinnon told WBZ.

She's lived in Boston for more than 25 years. While this isn't her first book, it did require some extra travel. From markets to museums and more, Mackinnon says it took her a year to explore the state.

"Converse was invited in Massachusetts and their flagship store is near the Garden," she said. "You can customize your shoes, so I did that. The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., was an amazing museum, and I learned a bunch about the sport I didn't know."

There's a chance most readers will also discover a new site, activity, or restaurant to appreciate in the state. Kim Foley Mackinnon will be at book signings around Massachusetts from March through April.

Upcoming Events:

When: Saturday, March 22, from 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Rozzie Bound at 739 South St, Roslindale, MA 02131

Contact: (617) 477-3968

Price: Free and open to the public

Book Signing

When: Sunday, March 23, from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Tres Gatos Café at 470 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Contact: (617) 477-4851

Price: Free and open to the public

Book Signing

When: Saturday, April 5, from 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Dorchester Brewing Company at 1250 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02125

Contact: (617) 514-0900

Price: Free and open to the public