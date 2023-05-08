Bench honoring woman's late father stolen from Braintree Cemetery

BRAINTREE - Haley Leahy is on a mission to get back a bench that offers her more than a place to sit. Leahy, 20 of South Weymouth, lost her father last November. John Leahy was 62 when he passed away and Haley has understandably been grieving the loss of her father.

"I was very close with him," Leahy said. "This whole thing is just very devastating. He was an amazing man. He was always looking to help someone."

In the weeks following her father's death, Leahy had a bench made to honor him. She placed it near her father's parents' headstone at the Braintree Cemetery. Leahy said her father spent a lot of time visiting that cemetery and provided upkeep to their headstone. The bench had been inscribed with the message "Until we meet again," and featured a picture of a daughter holding a father's hand.

Bench honoring John Leahy that was stolen from Braintree Cemetery CBS Boston

Over the weekend, Leahy discovered the bench had been stolen. She and her mother noticed it was gone during a trip to the cemetery. "Immediately I was filled with anger and very emotional," Leahy said. "I just don't understand why someone would do something like this."

Leahy spoke with the management at the Braintree Cemetery but none of their employees saw anything. There are no security cameras in the area. Leahy said she filed a police report with the Braintree Police Department.

She started asking for the public's help in finding the bench.