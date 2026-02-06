"Be A Blessing" sweatshirt worn by Drake Maye and other Patriots ahead of Super Bowl. Here's what it means.

Leading up to Super Bowl LX, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is sporting a sweatshirt with a meaningful message: "Be A Blessing."

At his press conference Thursday, Maye explained how the custom-made Nike hoodie came to be.

"The sweatshirt is something that in chapel, Mitch [James Mitchell], our chaplain, has been saying, really, all year long, and it's, 'Be a blessing.' Just trying to shine light on others. Spread the word, spread the good news," the quarterback said. "So, Nike was kind enough to make some sweatshirts for the guys. We've got 30 or 40 guys wearing the sweatshirt around. It's a cool thing."

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye wearing a "Be A Blessing" sweatshirt. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Maye, who regularly gathers at mid-field with teammates and opposing players to pray after a game, has talked openly about his faith in interviews this week.

"It's always been a constant in my life," he said on Monday. "I'm a follower of Jesus Christ. It's the biggest thing in my life, keeping that at No. 1."

The Patriots have a long history of embracing slogans during their playoff runs. This year's most popular mantra, coined by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has been "We all we got. We all we need." Famous mottos from past championship runs include "No Days Off" and "Do Your Job."

Maye narrowly missed out on winning the NFL MVP award on Thursday night after an impressive first full season as Patriots starter. New England takes on the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.