Patriots playoff run "like Christmas in January" for Massachusetts businesses

Patriots fever is happening everywhere in New England. With a buzz among fans around the region, small businesses and local shops in Massachusetts are cashing in on the team's playoff run.

"This is a gift from God I can tell you that because we didn't expect them to be this good this fast," said Mahlon Williams, president of I Love Boston Sports. "When the team's doing well, it's like Christmas in January. So that extra bump really does help small businesses like ours."

At the store with locations in Boston's Faneuil Hall and South Shore Mall, they are trying to keep up with the demand for gear.

Most in demand are hoodies that have the team mantra "We all we got. We all we need" printed on them. It's a race against time to a get a new shipment in before the next game.

"After the game everyone wanted to buy the one that all the players and all the coaches were wearing in the locker room that we happen to make. In the last 48 hours, we've probably sold close to 400. So now it's a matter of can we get more in quickly?" Williams said.

At Montillo's Bakery in Brockton, you can smell and taste the victory, from Drake Maye cookies to Pat the Patriot cakes.

"It's amazing. For us, sales are way up. Last weekend and the weekend before because of these games. It brings January to a whole level. Normally it's a slow month, now it's turned into a very good month," George Montilio said.

So whether you gearing up for the game against the Texans or salivating over the sugary sweet taste of Patriot pastries, the more the team keeps advancing the more these businesses will keep thriving.