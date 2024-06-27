What Baylor Scheierman said about being drafted by the Boston Celtics

BOSTON -- Baylor Scheierman worked out with the Boston Celtics two years ago when he was considering going pro, but decided to stay in college and improve his game. He developed into an even better player in his two years at Creighton, and on Wednesday night, his dream of becoming an NBA player became a reality when the Celtics drafted him with the final pick of the first round in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Scheierman now gets a chance to join the defending NBA champions, and is excited to bring his energy and shooting touch to Boston. He spoke with the Boston media over Zoom on Thursday, and it sounds like he's already ready to run through a wall for the Celtics.

Scheierman describes his emotions after being drafted by the Boston Celtics

There was a little bit of anxiety for the 23-year-old as the first round was coming to a close Wednesday night. This is the first year that the NBA Draft is split across two days, and not being drafted Wednesday would have made for a long wait for Thursday afternoon.

But Scheierman's phone rang when it was Boston's turn to make the 30th pick, and now he's a member of the 18-time NBA champion Boston Celtics.

"I was very anxious coming toward the end of the first round. I got the call while the Celtics were on the clock, and as soon as I got the phone call I was super excited," said the left-handed guard. "Being picked by an organization coming off an NBA championship and by an organization that doesn't pick just anybody to come to their team -- it was an honor they felt confident enough to pick me and felt I could come in and impact the team in anyway I can and continue this culture they already have set."

Celtics players have already reached out to Scheierman

The rookie said that Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and head coach Joe Mazzulla reached out to him shortly after he was drafted by Boston.

"That meant a lot to me and I'm excited to get there and meet all my new teammates," said Scheierman. "I want to be a sponge and take in as much information as I can that will help me grow as a player in the NBA."

Scheierman sounds like a player Mazzulla is going to love

The Celtics head coach is a madman when it comes to competition. Everything is competition for Mazzulla, and it sounds like Scheierman will fit right into his system in Boston.

"I'm a hard worker. I like to work and I like to compete," Scheierman said Thursday. "I like to impact the game in any way that I can. I like to impact winning whether I'm diving on the floor, making threes, or blocking shots. I like to have fun while doing it. Basketball is a game that is meant to be enjoyed, so when I'm out on the floor I like to have a lot of fun and I like to compete."

The Celtics have a pretty loaded roster so it may be tough for Scheierman to crack the rotation, but diving on the floor and getting back on defense is a great way to win some playing time.

Scheierman enjoyed the Celtics' title run from afar

Though he was playing college ball in Nebraska at Creighton, Scheierman said that he watched the Celtics roll through the regular season and the playoffs and admired the team from afar. He applauded Boston's chemistry and can't wait to be a part of the team.

"I like the team chemistry they have; everyone plays a role. It's a team game and everyone understands that. They're always deflecting credit to one another and that is how it should be," he said. "They have tremendous players, but the team chemistry is something that really stuck out to me. I think I can come in and add to that as a connector and help them by impacting winning any way that I can."

Scheierman explains his transfer to Creighton

Scheierman explored making the jump to the NBA two years ago and even met with Brad Stevens and the Celtics during that pre-draft process. While teams loved his ability to impact the game and his high basketball IQ, Scheierman was told that he had to get a bit stronger and more explosive to succeed at the next level.

He worked on both of those aspects of his game over the last two years after transferring to Creighton, and says his experience with the Bluejays in a competitive Big East made him a much better player.

"After my junior year going through the draft process, I felt like I needed to move up and challenge myself again. My junior year [at South Dakota State] I won Player of the Year. we went 30-5 and won the Summit League. I felt I had accomplished everything I could at that level and for me to achieve the dream of playing in the NBA, I had to continue to challenge myself and grow.," he explained. "Transferring up to a big conference like the Big East would help me grow as a player and a person, and ultimately help me achieve those dreams of playing in the NBA."

Scheierman believes his football background helps him as a playmaker

Scheierman was a pretty good quarterback during his high school days, tossing 59 touchdown passes and leading his team to a state title in 2018 during his senior season at Aurora High School. He believes that his time as a quarterback has helped him on the hardwood.

"I think it plays a big part. The quarterback in football has to know everything going on on the field; routes your receivers are running, what the defense is in. You have to know it all and it happens so fast, and basketball is kind of the same thing," he said. "In terms of my playmaking and seeing the court, anticipation, and my ability to deliver the ball on time and on target, it helped me continue to develop on the floor, for sure."