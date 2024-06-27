Get to know Baylor Scheierman, the newest member of the Boston Celtics

BOSTON --The Boston Celtics made a pick in the first round of the NBA Draft for the first time since 2020, selecting Creighton swingman Baylor Scheierman with the 30th overall pick on Wednesday night. While he'll have a tough time cracking the lineup in Boston, he should fit right in with the defending NBA champions.

The 6-foot-6 Scheierman is a slick-shooting lefty who will bring a pretty polished game to Boston following his five-year collegiate career. He may not see consistent action as a rookie given Boston's stacked roster, but could serve an important role in a few years, especially if Sam Hauser ends up leaving via free agency after the upcoming season.

Here's what you need to know about one of the newest members of the Boston Celtics, who was a unanimous First Team All-Big East selection for Creighton last season.

Scheierman likes to let it fly from downtown

Scheierman will fit right into Boston's three-point heavy offense. He shot 39 percent from downtown for South Dakota State and Creighton, including 46.9 percent from three during his junior season for the Jack Rabbits. He was named the Summit League Player of the Year that season, before transferring to Creighton for his final two years in college. He hit a three in 48 straight games at one point for the Bluejays.

More than half of his shots came from beyond the arc in college, so Scheierman will fit right into Joe Mazulla's offense in Boston.

Scheierman was a stud at two different schools

Scheierman is one of only 11 players in college basketball history to score at least 1,000 points at two different Division 1 schools. He poured in 1,114 points over 90 games at South Dakota State, and then scored 1,119 over 72 games at Creighton.

Some Baylor Scheierman highlights for the timeline



The newest #Celtics Forward shot 38.1% from 3 at Creighton pic.twitter.com/ZnTFbd5tXH — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) June 27, 2024

Scheierman was an excellent defensive rebounder in college

"Excellent" may be selling him short. Scheierman was a monster on the defensive glass, as his 1,114 defensive rebounds are the most in Division 1 over the last 25 years.

Scheierman can do a bit of everything

We know he can score and help on the defensive glass, but Scheierman can really do a bit of everything. The southpaw is the only player in the history of D1 men's basketball with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists, and 300 three-pointers.

His defense and athleticism are question marks at the next level, but Scheierman's all-around game will be a welcomed addition to the Boston bench.

Scheierman is on the older side of NBA rookies

After playing college ball for five years, Scheierman is one of the elder NBA prospects, as he'll turn 24 in September. But he should be more pro-ready than some of the other developmental prospects that were taken ahead of him.

Scheierman also enjoyed success on the football field

Scheierman was a multi-sport athlete while growing up in Aurora, Nebraska. He not only had success on the hardwood -- averaging 22.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game as a senior -- but was a solid quarterback for Aurora High School as well.

He led the team to a Nebraska state championship in 2018 when he threw for almost 4,000 yards and 59 touchdowns as a senior.

Baylor Scheierman won the Nebraska State Class C1 State Football title in 2018 🏈 pic.twitter.com/M2mt8pQhpY — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) June 26, 2024

Scheierman also played baseball and golf in high school.

Scheierman hates to lose



In a documentary highlighting Scheierman's career so far, he made it clear that he's a fairly competitive guy.

"I just didn't like to lose," he said. "It didn't matter if we were playing dodgeball or ultimate ball, if someone was hindering our ability to win a game -- whether it was an innocent girl sitting in the back not doing anything in dodgeball, I'd start yelling at her. I wanted to win so bad. I ended up getting a C in PE because of that. It's a true story."

It's only a matter of time until Mazzulla and Scheierman are watching The Town together. Just don't let them into Fenway Park at the same time.

Scheierman is ready to help Celtics raise Banner 19

Scheierman already has the proper lingo down, saying he hopes to help the Celtics bring home Banner 19 next season.

Other fun facts to know about Baylor Scheierman

Scheierman's first job as a kid was a baseball umpire and his first car was a minivan, according to his Creighton bio.

He has four siblings: Jama, Jasa, Masa, and Booker. You can follow Scheierman on X here.