Bartender at Ground Round in Shrewsbury jumps over bar to save choking customer

On any given day you will find Justin Goodney pouring a draft or shaking up a cocktail behind the bar at the Ground Round in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. But it's what Goodney did Wednesday evening on the other side of the bar that is credited with saving a man's life.

"It was a pretty busy night," said Goodney. "I remember coming over here to the dishwasher and the guy was sitting right here to my right. It was very apparent after watching for a second, I was like, 'Oh, he's choking.' There's no air coming in and out. You could tell from his face he was having a hard time."

A customer was choking right in front of him. The man's wife yelled for help. Surveillance images from the restaurant show Goodney jump over the bar, get behind the man, and begin the Heimlich maneuver. The man was breathing again in seconds.

"I have spent countless hours thinking about what I would do in that situation. I think everyone has considered what they would do in that situation," said Goodney. "It's good to know it all worked out."

Nurse mother "very proud"

Turns out, Goodney might have learned a thing or two from his mother. She was a nurse who taught CPR classes of her own over the years. "She was very proud. She is so happy it was a good ending," he said.

As for the action he took, Goodney said it's what he hoped anyone would do. "I just happened to be the guy that was there, anybody else would've done it," said Goodney. "We are just happy he is alright."

Goodney said he doesn't know who the man is he helped but wished to see him back in the restaurant soon.