Barney Frank remembered as "one of a kind" by Barack Obama as tributes pour in

Flags outside the Massachusetts State House flew at half-staff Wednesday, while inside a moment of silence was held in the chambers in remembrance of longtime Congressman Barney Frank.

Frank, an outspoken Democrat who represented Massachusetts in Congress for 32 years, died late Tuesday night after being in hospice care for congestive heart failure.

Remembering Barney Frank

His sharp sense of humor, intellect and combative political style, defined Frank's three decades in Congress and helped him win 16 consecutive elections in his Greater Boston district, before stepping away from office in 2013.

"Admirers call him cantankerous, critics and enemies might have had another phrase for it," WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller. "But look, no one ever disputed Barney Frank's work ethic, his intelligence, and his commitment to the causes that he believed in."

"If Barney Frank believed in a cause, you could count on him to pursue it aggressively without fear, without apology," Keller added.

While in Washington, Frank spearheaded significant financial reforms following the subprime mortgage crisis and notably was recognized as a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ rights.

"Barney Frank was one of a kind -- a giant in public life who helped change Massachusetts and America for the better," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "In Congress, Barney fought tirelessly for working people, civil rights, and LGBTQ+ equality. He was brilliant, fearless, quick-witted, and never afraid to say exactly what was on his mind."

Barack Obama says Frank "was one of a kind"

Other prominent leaders shared their thoughts on a truly unique figure of U.S. Politics.

"Barney Frank was one of a kind. For more than three decades in Congress, he fought tirelessly for the people of Massachusetts, helped make housing more affordable, stood up for the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, and helped pass one of the most sweeping financial reforms in history designed to protect consumers and prevent another financial crisis," former President Barack Obama posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 1987, Frank became the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay following a scandal many at the time believed would end his political career.

"Here is someone who blazed a trail and served and showed how openly LGBTQ people can really make a contribution and a difference in our public life in this country," said State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Cape and Islands).

Cyr is one of 10 openly LGBTQ+ members currently service in the Massachusetts legislature. Born the year before Frank publicly came out, Cyr said the former congressman campaigned for him during his 2016 run for office and served as inspiration for what was possible.

"He was so authentically himself in his, you know, at times disheveled brilliance," Cyr said. "He really went to bat for equity, equality, representation and dignity for LGBTQ people."

"Singularly unique person"

Frank remained an active political voice after leaving office in 2013. Up until he entered hospice care in Ogunquit, Maine last month, he continued weighing in on politics, even joking during one of his final interviews with CNN.

"I've been trying to decide, by the way, personally, whether it's better to be an icon or an emoji," Frank said in an interview with Jake Tapper.

But around the State House, where Frank was first sworn into elected office in 1973, many said "icon" best described the longtime lawmaker.

"It takes a singularly unique person willing to kind of push the envelope and change things, and you know, Barney did that," Cyr said.

Frank is survived by his husband and three siblings. One of his sisters told WBZ-TV she was too upset to speak on camera, but said she loved her brother and will miss him dearly.