Girls at Westboro gym's barbell club succeeding on a national level

WESTBORO - Prototype Training Systems in Westboro is a local gym that's making national noise. The cross fit space produces a good atmosphere.

"We don't really make anyone feel like an outsider and they do a really good job and when we have new people join the team, we make them feel welcomed," Joe Black, the coach of Prototype's Barbell Club, told WBZ-TV.

But the headline here may be their barbell club. The gym introduced the club in 2018 and it took off, especially with the young women

"They are all around the same age. They are all super friendly with each other. There is a vibe when they get going," Black said.

The barbell club and its participants are so successful that last month, the gym sent seven girls to Las Vegas for the United States Weightlifting National Championships. Fourteen-year-old Nora Paoloni became a national silver medalist.

"It's all about pushing yourself and working hard to get the right technique as well as pushing yourself to lift as heavy as you can go," she told WBZ.

And what the club is doing for confidence and camaraderie can not be understated.

"This is something that I look forward to. We do it like 3 or 4 times a week and I really look forward to practice and everything," said 15-year-old Barbell Club member Mayeesha Ghani.

"It's just such a positive sport and you have to learn that there's more failure than other sports here and it's different," 15-year-old Barbell Club member Penelope Desjardins told WBZ.

"You know you go to a commercial gym and you have your earphones in and you're not looking at anyone, don't make eye contact. This is more, hey, let's get to know each other," Black said.

