Bailey Zappe's agent spikes the football on doubters after QB improves to 2-0 as starter with Patriots

BOSTON -- How Bailey Zappe's career ends up going in the long run has not yet been determined. But it's off to a rather impressive start.

After entering for the injured Brian Hoyer (who was starting in place of the injured Mac Jones) in Green Bay in Week 4, Zappe has done nothing but impress. And as a starter, he's done nothing but win, improving to 2-0 in the NFL with a road victory over the Browns on Sunday. Zappe was very good in that game, throwing for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Zappe has now thrown four touchdowns and just one interception, and that pick wasn't his fault, as it came on a bobble by Nelson Agholor. The performance has been enough to spark debates about a quarterback "controversy" in New England.

How that situation resolves itself is yet to be determined. But for now, Zappe has shown he can hang at the highest level. And his agent took Sunday as an opportunity to spike the football on teams that didn't think that was possible.

"Trying to restrain myself from texting every team who told me Bailey Zappe couldn't play in the NFL," Nicole Lynn tweeted just after the Patriots finished off their 38-15 win in Cleveland.

Trying to restrain myself from texting every team who told me Bailey Zappe couldn’t play in the NFL. — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) October 16, 2022

Lynn also retweeted this nugget a little bit later:

There is only one rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to win and post a 100+ Passer Rating in each of his first two starts



That QB is Bailey Zappe pic.twitter.com/SzzLA8Bowi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 16, 2022

Lynn's support of and belief in Zappe has been clear since the moment he was drafted, as her phone call with the young QB after the Patriots selected him was part of the memorable video capturing that day.

"You just went in the fourth, above Sam [Howell], and you went only one round below Malik Willis," Lynn told Zappe over the phone. "Like, what?!"

Obviously, Zappe's viability as a long-term starter has not yet been solidified. As a fourth-round pick, the odds remain against him in that regard.

Yet with a dazzling résumé in his one year at the FBS level, setting all-time single-season records in both passing yards (5,967) and passing touchdowns (62), and with a couple of victories for one of the NFL's most high-profile teams, Zappe has already proven that he can be an NFL quarterback.