"Bad Breath Rapist" sentenced in Massachusetts rape after nearly 20 years on the run

"Bad Breath Rapist" sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison for Massachusetts rape

DEDHAM - After nearly two decades as a fugitive from justice following his conviction for aggravated rape, a former Massachusetts man was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison.

Fled Massachusetts after rape conviction

Tuen Lee, 55, was back in the same Dedham courtroom where he stood trial for the kidnapping and brutal rape of a co-worker back in February 2007. But he fled Massachusetts before the jury handed down its verdict and Thursday offered an apology.

"I'm so sorry for everybody, I hope God forgive me for everything I did," said Lee.

A tip led investigators to northern California in May where he was living under an alias Randy Lee, and was married for 13 years. "He had been beaten in jail early on, attacked, bitten. So he was terrified of going back to jail. Human weakness," said defense attorney Phil Tracy.

The crimes Lee was convicted of the judge called premeditated, violent and cruel as he handed down the sentence. Lee repeatedly raped the co-worker from his family's Quincy restaurant at knifepoint in her apartment, wearing a knit cap over his face and gloves, and tying her up with zip ties. A victim impact statement was read on her behalf.

"It left a permanent scar on my body and my soul like a dark shadow which follows me no matter where I go," the victim said in her impact statement.

The case became notorious and was featured on America's Most Wanted. Lee was dubbed the "Bad Breath Rapist" as the victim told investigators it was his breath she often smelled at work that helped her identify him. Through her statement, she said the violence remains a nightmare.

Defense will appeal

"There are times I still feel the defendant's arms around my neck. I suffer from chronic panic attacks, I want nothing more than to just be normal again," the victim said in her impact statement.

Prosecutors who were seeking 28 to 30 years in prison called it a scenario that is all too familiar.

"This is completely unacceptable that still in this day and age, that women are unable to live free from this kind of violence in their own homes," said prosecutor Lisa Beatty.

The defense said it will appeal, calling the sentence too severe. Lee faces five years probation when it's complete, must register as a sex offender and will likely have to wear a GPS monitoring device.