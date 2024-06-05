Bail revoked for "Bad Breath Rapist" captured after 16 years on the run

"Bad Breath Rapist" faces judge in Massachusetts after 16 years on the run

DEDHAM – Tuen Kit Lee, the man dubbed the "Bad Breath Rapist," faced a judge in Dedham, Massachusetts Wednesday after 16 years on the run. He was ordered held without bail until he can be sentenced.

Lee was found guilty in 2007 following a trial for the kidnapping and rape of a young woman at knifepoint in Quincy in 2005. Prosecutors said one of the keys to the case was Lee's foul breath.

After he convicted, Lee took off before he could be sentenced. He was captured last week in Danville, California, which is about 30 miles outside of San Francisco.

Lee had last appeared in court on September 18, 2007, when he posted $100,000 cash bail. On Wednesday, a Norfolk Superior Court judge ordered that bail revoked.

"Bad Breath Rapist" Tuen Kit Lee seen at left in 2005 following his arrest, and at right on June 5, 2024 during his arraignment in Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Victim "waiting for justice for a long time"

"This is a case that obviously the victim has been waiting for justice for a long time after the verdict in this case," the judge said.

A sentencing date for Lee was scheduled for June 20.

Tuen Kit Lee's attorney on arrest

Lee is represented by defense attorney Phil Tracy.

"Obviously his world is turned upside down. He's been living a quiet life without crime, without any incidents at all in California. Like anybody else, he's mentally scrambled at this point. On the other hand, there's a day of reckoning. We're going to have to deal with it," Tracy said.

According to Tracy, after his initial arrest for the rape, Lee was assaulted in jail and "was terrified" to go back.

"It's a sad case all around – for the victim, for him," Tracy said.