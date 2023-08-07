Woman pleads for safe return of dog stolen from outside Back Bay Whole Foods

BOSTON - A Back Bay woman is pleading for the return of her beloved chihuahua after he was stolen Saturday.

Shelly Vermani said she tied Alejandro to a tree outside the Whole Foods near Symphony, something she said she's done before. But when she left the supermarket this time, he was gone.

"I've grown up with him, he's been by my side for eight years as a young adult," said Vermani. "Just think of how you'd feel. Please just have some type of humanity to give him back."

Boston Police released a surveillance image showing Alejandro walking with someone else near Mass and Cass.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-4 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify an Individual and Locate a Dog Following a Larceny of a Dog in the Back Bay https://t.co/iFH8u8Iqt8 pic.twitter.com/sVTH4VGEQz — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 6, 2023

Anyone with information about the stolen dog is asked to contact Boston Police