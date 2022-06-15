'Ayesha Curry can't cook'; Boston bar takes the trash talk to the Warriors

BOSTON - Following Game 5, Steph Curry wore a shirt reading "Ayesha Curry Can Cook" during his postgame press conference. When asked by a reporter what the back story was, he responded, "You have to ask around the room or ask Twitter."

Or, you can just ask Ricky Falcucci.

"Steph Curry, I would say that him saying his wife can cook is like my mom telling me I'm handsome," said Falcucci.

He's the bar manager who is responsible for a sign outside Game On! last week, with the message "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook" going viral.

"A little mental warfare is never a bad thing," said Falcucci.

It prompted Warriors star Steph Curry to wear a shirt after Game 5 defending his wife's cooking abilities.

"We're in his head. We're in his head. That's why he's having an off game. Hopefully, we stay in his head," said Celtics fan Ethan Chau.

"We're very strong up here when it comes to our sports in New England. So, I mean if he can't take the heat, get out the kitchen. And you might want to take your wife with you. Apparently," said Celtics fan Marcella Lee.

Ayesha is the author of multiple cookbooks and hosted her own cooking show.

"You know, go after the players themselves if you want to trash talk, but she is successful in her own right. He says she's a good cook, so I'll take his word for it," said Megan Bagonis.

"When I first saw it, I was like 'oh, ouch,' but he kind of made it his own joke, so it's kind of funny," said Maia Wilkins of Maryland.

Game On! is turning up the heat on this roast with T-shirts reading "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook," which are now on sale at the Fenway sports bar and restaurant.

"We want all our fans wearing the shirts during the game watch on Thursday," said Game On! Promotional Manager Rufus Arrahesfege.

As for the message ahead of Game 6?

"We have another chalkboard coming. I can't let you guys in on it. You'll have to come by and see it," said Falcucci.