Ayanna Pressley won't challenge Ed Markey, Seth Moulton in Massachusetts Senate race

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Tuesday that she's passing on a run for U.S. Senate and will instead seek another term in the House of Representatives.

The Congresswoman confirmed speculation that she was looking at jumping into the 2026 Senate race, but family considerations factored into her decision.

"Hearing from so many people from throughout our Commonwealth encouraging me to run for the United States Senate was deeply humbling and a testament to the strength of our movement," Pressley said in a statement. "It would be an honor to serve the whole Commonwealth—but with our daughter in her last year at home before college and a district that has been in the crosshairs of this White House, I am certain that the Massachusetts 7th is where I belong in this moment."

Moderate Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton announced in October that he would challenge incumbent Sen. Ed Markey in the primary. Moulton said in his announcement video that he doesn't think Markey should run again because he will be 80 years old in 2026.

Pressley was first elected to Congress in 2018, when she scored an upset win in the primary over longtime former Rep. Michael Capuano. She gained national notoriety as one of four progressive Democratic Congresswomen of color known as "the Squad."

Pressley's campaign said she will "discuss the path forward and her vision for the Democratic Party" in an upcoming speech. She has not made an endorsement yet for Markey or Moulton.