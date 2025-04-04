How to keep your car running longer as prices for parts are expected to increase

With tariffs arriving on foreign cars and auto parts, travel and vehicle experts are expecting to see people hold onto their old cars longer, which could lead to more maintenance for mechanics.

"If you see a price for a part today, there is no guarantee that it's going to be the same price six months from now as that domestic stock is depleted and new parts have to come in from overseas," said Mark Schieldrop, spokesperson for AAA Northeast. "Even parts made in the U.S. are going to be more expensive. When you think about the raw materials for those parts, those are most likely coming from places around the world."

Mechanics at MacKenzie Motors in Brighton are already seeing prices for parts go up, but they are available. They have also been seeing people holding onto their cars more in recent years.

Increase longevity of your car

For people looking to increase the longevity of their car, they say consistent oil changes are the number one way to lengthen the life of a car.

"The oil gets dirty. It starts wearing down internal components, gumming up and sludging up. It's the worst thing you can do for the investment you put into a car. As your car gets older, it uses more oil was well, so the oil is lower, and it can't do what it is supposed to do," said Tom Fahy, a mechanic at MacKenzie Motors.

"Some of the manufacturers tell you that you can go 10,000 miles," Fahy said. "I think that's ridiculous, the maximum 5,000 miles."

If you are a AAA member, and get that oil change at an approved mechanic, they'll give you a free inspection to spot any issues that could cause a bigger problem down the road.

This may also help drivers get that part fixed now, in case prices get higher.