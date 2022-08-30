Police arrest alleged fragrance thief after long search inside Auburn Mall Macy's

AUBURN - A man suspected of trying to steal more than $4,000 in fragrances and sunglasses was arrested after an "extensive" search inside the Auburn Mall Macy's Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the mall at about 11 p.m. after multiple interior alarms were triggered. Police said surveillance video showed a man walking through the mall "with what appeared to be a very full backpack."

A K9 was called to help officers find the suspect.

"After an extensive hour long search inside the store, a male was located hiding on the second floor," Auburn police said.

Police arrested 40-year-old Alexis Soto, of Worcester. He's due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Tuesday.