Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest alleged fragrance thief after long search inside Auburn Mall Macy's

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

AUBURN - A man suspected of trying to steal more than $4,000 in fragrances and sunglasses was arrested after an "extensive" search inside the Auburn Mall Macy's Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the mall at about 11 p.m. after multiple interior alarms were triggered. Police said surveillance video showed a man walking through the mall "with what appeared to be a very full backpack."

A K9 was called to help officers find the suspect.

"After an extensive hour long search inside the store, a male was located hiding on the second floor," Auburn police said.

Police arrested 40-year-old Alexis Soto, of Worcester. He's due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Tuesday.   

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.