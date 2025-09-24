Dog found abandoned in cage with "free" sign attached; Police in Massachusetts looking for owner

Puppies rescued from animal cruelty case now up for adoption in Massachusetts

The Attleboro, Massachusetts police department is looking for the owner of a dog that was reportedly found abandoned on the side of the road with a "free" sign attached to its cage.

Police Chief Kyle Heagney said two people who said they found the Yorkshire Terrier puppy brought it to the 24-hour Seasons Corner Market on Washington St. at 1:40 a.m. on Monday. They said they didn't know what to do with it, and left the dog with the store employee.

The clerk let a good Samaritan customer take the dog home, Heagney said. Later in the day, the store manager became concerned about the dog's well-being and called police.

"The investigating officer was then able to track down the good Samaritan, who ultimately turned the dog over to Attleboro Animal Control," the police chief said in a statement. "The dog was found to be in good health, appeared to be well-cared-for, and in no apparent distress."

The dog is a 6-month old female that was not wearing a collar and has no microchip identifier, police said. It is now in the custody of Attleboro Animal Control.

The department shared photos of the crate the dog was found in, as well as a dog bed, blanket and food dish found inside.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or has any information is asked to call police at 508-222-1212.

Attleboro is on the Rhode Island border and is about about a 45-minute drive from Boston.