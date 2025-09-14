Neighbor credited with rescuing injured man from apartment fire in Attleboro, Massachusetts

A woman is being credited for rescuing her injured neighbor from an apartment fire in Attleboro, Massachusetts Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the living room of a first-floor unit at an apartment building on East Street shortly before 2 p.m. Attleboro Fire Chief Mark Renker said the flames were contained to the living room but the smoke was so heavy it spread upstairs.

Firefighters said the woman assisted the man in exiting his apartment.

"The neighbor next door actually helped a lot," said Renker. "She was able to get the first guy out, she was able to bring over a fire extinguisher and try to extinguish it but at the same time, she ended up having some smoke inhalation. We transported her to the hospital as well for evaluation."

He suffered burns to his head and face, along with smoke inhalation, and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The woman was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, also with smoke inhalation. Renker said both are expected to be OK.

The Red Cross is now assisting apartment residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but Renker said it may have been electrical.