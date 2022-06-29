Atlantic White Shark Conservancy offers opportunity to see great whites up close this summer

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is giving people a chance to see great whites up close this summer.

The sharks are already along the coast for the summer season. There was a confirmed sighting in Truro on Tuesday, the first of the summer.

Starting next week, the conservancy is offering charter trips so guests can see the sharks in their natural habitat.

Boats will leave from Chatham with a naturalist on board and a spotter pilot in the air.

The trips are weather dependent and will not go out unless odds favor finding sharks.

More than 100 trips have already been booked this year, and they are expected to sell out.

A trip costs $2,500 total and can take up to 6 people. The money supports the group's shark research and conservation.

The tours will be offered from July 6 through October 16.

For more information, click here.