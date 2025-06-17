Two At Home stores in Massachusetts will close; tariffs may be to blame

Shoppers mourn as Dedham At Home store prepares to close; "Love this store."

Home decor and furniture retailer At Home has filed for bankruptcy and announced it will close 26 stores across the country, including Massachusetts's Dedham and Shrewsbury stores.

Massachusetts shoppers saddened by closure

The company cited economic challenges and pressures within the retail sector as key reasons behind the decision.

Shoppers at the Dedham location were saddened by the news.

"I love this store. It has everything. I'm sad that you just told me that it's going to be closing soon. It's too bad," said local shopper Kathy Ann. "The shade department is huge - lamps, everything. I mean, I'm going to miss it."

No final closing date has been announced for the Massachusetts stores.

Tariffs may have contributed to closure

According to Babson College economist Josh Stillwagon, rising tariffs have been a significant burden on retailers. He said furniture and similar products, like those sold at At Home, are manufactured overseas and are subject to tariffs.

"The minimum tariff rate now is 10%, and for a lot of our trading partners, particularly in those industries, it's 20, 30% or more," said Stillwagon. "So, that's a very significant tax that's coming in."

Stillwagon also pointed to growing competition from online retailers and broader economic uncertainty affecting consumer confidence.

"There's a lot ... more worries in the consumer surveys about potential job loss, for example, because of various uncertainties related to tariffs or government funding cuts, immigration policy," he said. "So, there's just a lot of uncertainty that consumers are grappling with."

Despite the news, some shoppers in Dedham hoped to take advantage of clearance sales before the store officially shuts its doors.

"I'm going to miss this place so much," said shopper Gigi. "Now that I'm here, well, it's too bad, but I am going to take advantage of it."