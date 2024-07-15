Trump could see support grow after assassination attempt, even in blue Massachusetts

How will the assassination attempt on Trump affect polls in Massachusetts?

CAMBRIDGE - The image of Donald Trump with his fist in the air after an attempted assassination has already become iconic, even in some parts of traditionally blue Massachusetts.

"I thought he was tough when he stood up and he gave the little fist-pump afterwards," Tom Fialkosky said Monday.

"Thank God he survived," another voter in Billerica added.

Billerica is one of the few communities in greater Boston with a history of residents supporting Donald Trump.

"I just kind of feel bad that happened to him," said Elizabeth Hill. "I was just glad he got up and he was OK."

Political effect of assassination attempts

Presidential historians point to Ronald Reagan, who got a bump in political support after an assassination attempt on him in 1981.

"The wave of sympathy that Reagan received when he was recovering from his wounds from John Hinckley, created this political support that translated into major legislation supporting his conservative program," said Boston University presidential historian Tom Whalen.

Democrats worried about Trump gaining support

New England voters on the Democratic side of the aisle worry the same kind of sympathy could translate to votes for Trump in four months.

"I think that people will feel more on his side. I think...he'll definitely milk the situation," Mabel Luther said.

Whalen said whether the event will be on the mind of voters in November remains to be seen. Former president Teddy Roosevelt was shot and survived while campaigning for a third term in 1912, but still lost the race.

"[Trump] is going to enjoy a short-term bump," Whalen said.. "I don't know if he'll be able to sustain it given his extreme views ... I think that's kind of wishful thinking if you're on the Trump side."