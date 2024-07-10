A's cool off Red Sox with 5-2 win at Fenway

By MAUREEN MULLEN Associated Press

BOSTON - Lawrence Butler hit a two-run double to back a solid outing from JP Sears as the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Oakland improved to 1-4 this season against the Red Sox, who had won seven of eight overall.

Nick Pivetta (4-6) took the loss despite striking out eight consecutive batters, tying a Red Sox record for the second time. He also fanned eight straight Detroit Tigers on May 30.

The only other Red Sox pitcher to accomplish the feat was Roger Clemens, when he whiffed a record 20 total hitters against Seattle on April 29, 1986.

Pivetta went 6 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out 10, reaching double digits for the 15th time in his career and third this season.

Sears (6-7) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Mason Miller, Oakland's rookie All-Star, got his 15th save with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.