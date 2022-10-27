Watch CBS News
Local News

Study: Art, music classes can help boost students' math scores

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Study: Art, music classes can help boost students' math scores
Study: Art, music classes can help boost students' math scores 01:07

BOSTON -- A new study finds art and music classes could help boost students' math scores.

When schools are facing budget cuts, music and art classes are often the first to go. But a new study suggests it's exactly those classes that can promote a love of learning and even improve math scores. 

Researchers at Portland State University looked at a large national database and found taking music classes at higher or mid-socioeconomic schools was correlated with higher math scores. They say reading music has many similarities to doing math. 

They also say schools in lower-income areas are less likely to have robust music and art classes but that putting resources in these areas and giving students a well-rounded curriculum, rather than just focusing on the math, could indirectly improve math achievement and give kids more to look forward to during the school day.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 5:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.