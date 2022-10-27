Study: Art, music classes can help boost students' math scores

BOSTON -- A new study finds art and music classes could help boost students' math scores.

When schools are facing budget cuts, music and art classes are often the first to go. But a new study suggests it's exactly those classes that can promote a love of learning and even improve math scores.

Researchers at Portland State University looked at a large national database and found taking music classes at higher or mid-socioeconomic schools was correlated with higher math scores. They say reading music has many similarities to doing math.

They also say schools in lower-income areas are less likely to have robust music and art classes but that putting resources in these areas and giving students a well-rounded curriculum, rather than just focusing on the math, could indirectly improve math achievement and give kids more to look forward to during the school day.