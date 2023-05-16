Watch CBS News
Arlington Catholic JV lacrosse season canceled after players harassed teammate

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ARLINGTON – The lacrosse season is over for the junior varsity team at Arlington Catholic High School after an incident of harassment.

The season was canceled after some players admitted they harassed a teammate before practice.

The school said it disciplined two students for last week's incident.

School officials and the coach also met with the parents of all of the students involved. 

May 16, 2023

