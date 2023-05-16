Arlington Catholic JV lacrosse season canceled after players harassed teammate
ARLINGTON – The lacrosse season is over for the junior varsity team at Arlington Catholic High School after an incident of harassment.
The season was canceled after some players admitted they harassed a teammate before practice.
The school said it disciplined two students for last week's incident.
School officials and the coach also met with the parents of all of the students involved.
