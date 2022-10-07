Map shows where to find apple cider donuts in New England

BOSTON - Fall is in full swing - and few seasonal treats are more in-demand than an apple cider donut.

But where to go get this autumn indulgence? One Maine man has taken it upon himself to help New Englanders find them.

Alex Schwartz created an interactive map of apple cider donuts in the region. He's pinpointed more than 300 locations that make the donuts.

"In 2020, I was driving around and I was going to different farm stores and orchards and figuring out where you can get good cider donuts, and there was no real resource for where you could figure out, 'Am I near a place that's gonna sell a cider donut?'" Schwartz recalled. "So I started adding them to this interactive map and then I put it up on the internet. . . now I've become this representative for New England."

Schwartz estimates he's been to about 60 cider donut locations personally, and he does reviews on Instagram.

What makes a good apple cider donut?

"You've got to look at the actual crust, the crumb of the donut. . . how dense, how airy," he said. "Is it going to be served hot? When you open the bag, is there going to be a steaming, hot cider donut in there?"

Atmosphere matters too, he said.

"Are you in a beautiful fall environment in an orchard with leaves crunching under your feet?" Schwartz said. "That's part of the donut experience."

Click here to check out the map for yourself.