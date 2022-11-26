Apple CEO Tim Cook visits crash victims at South Shore Hospital

WEYMOUTH -- Apple CEO Tim Cook visited South Shore Hospital on Friday to see victims of the deadly car crash that occurred at the Hingham Apple store.

On Monday, an SUV smashed through the glass storefront. One person was killed and 21 other people were hurt.

"We are grateful that Tim Cook and Deirdre O'Brien from Apple were able to come to South Shore Hospital on Friday to visit with some of the patients who were injured during last week's tragedy at the Apple Store in Hingham," said South Shore President Allen Smith in part of a statement. "The genuine caring and kindness shown by Tim and his team on this visit did so much to lift the spirits of the patients and our colleagues."

Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident."

As of November 24, eight victims were still at South Shore Hospital.