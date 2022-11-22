Bradley Rein charged in deadly crash at Apple store in Hingham

HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night "as a result of the extensive investigation" by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police.

Rein, who lives in Natick, will be arraigned Tuesday in Hingham District Court.

An SUV was towed from the Apple Store in Hingham after it crashed through the glass storefront. CBS Boston / Jason Stott

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey was killed when an SUV crashed through the glass front of the Apple store on Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Nineteen other people were hurt. Several have life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries.

An Apple spokesperson said Bradley was "supporting recent construction at the store."

Bradley Rein in a mug shot from December 29, 2020 after a drunk driving crash, according to Vermont State Police. Vermont State Police

According to Vermont State Police, Rein was issued a citation for drunk driving after a crash in Roxbury, Vermont on December 29, 2020.