Apparent road rage leads to serious New Hampshire rollover crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WESTMORELAND, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said road rage appears to have caused a rollover crash that seriously injured one driver.

It happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on NH-12 near Aldridge Road.

Police said a 34-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis behind a 17-year-old boy in a Chevy pickup truck on the northbound side of the road.

The woman tried to pass the pickup truck when the vehicles collided and she lost control. The woman drove onto the southbound part of the road, hit an embankment and rolled over.

troop-c-motor-vehicle-crash-photo-3-26-23.jpg
Road rage led to a rollover crash in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police

The boy lost control of his vehicle and crashed, leaving the truck damaged.

Police said the woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with serious injuries that are not considered life threatening. The other driver was not hurt.

"The crash remains under investigation, and it is being treated as a road rage incident," police said. 

cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

First published on March 26, 2023 / 1:16 PM

