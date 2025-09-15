Antonio Gibson's kickoff return was the big momentum swing the Patriots needed in Miami

Drake Maye had his best game and other takeaways from Patriots' Week 2 win over Dolphins

Resiliency was the name of the game for the Patriots in Week 2, as New England fought back in nearly every way imaginable to beat the Dolphins, 33-27, in Miami. Running back Antonio Gibson provided the biggest spark, but he didn't do so out of the backfield.

Gibson answered the call on special teams when the Patriots needed it the most. Right after Malik Washington returned a punt 74 yards for a Miami touchdown, which put the Dolphins on top 27-23, Gibson answered in the biggest and most exciting way possible.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has been banging the drum for New England's return men become weapons for the team. Special teams coach Jeremy Springer was seen on the sideline after Washington's return urging his unit to respond.

Gibson made both coaches happy, as he took the kickoff back 90 yards for an "Anything you can do I can do better" touchdown return. He ran into a crowd around the New England 30, and then turned on the jets as he left everyone else on the field in his dust.

"I was talking to myself before the play, 'Make a play right here, A.G.' I asked and received," he revealed after the victory. "I need to start talking to myself a little bit more."

Gibson remembers breaking to the outside before his return turned into a "track meet," which he easily won to give the Patriots a 30-27 lead. What he didn't see while he was making his way to the end zone was Vrabel running with him for about 20 yards when Gibson raced by the New England sideline.

"If he was keeping up with me, I need to run faster," Gibson joked after the win. "I heard he almost caught me."

The 50-year-old Vrabel showed some solid form and speed on his sideline sprint, though he didn't want the attention on himself after the win.

"I'm just excited for these guys," Vrabel said of his reaction. "I'm really excited that they could fight and compete, come on the road, be in a game, get off to a good start, not be front-runners. Everything that we talked about."

The Patriots showed great battle throughout Sunday's hard-fought win. When the going got tough, New England got tougher.

They got off to a strong start with two straight touchdown drives, but rookie Andy Borregales missed both extra points. (He made the rest of his kicks on the afternoon, including a 53-yarder with under two minutes left.) New England led by just one point at halftime and then saw the Dolphins take control with back to back field goal drives to start the season half.

Quarterback Drake Maye and Rhamondre Stevenson hit on a 55-yard play to set up a Maye touchdown run that put the Patriots back in front, but Washington's punt return touchdown swung momentum back to Miami. That swing only lasted a few seconds thanks to Gibson's big return.

Gibson's play kept momentum on New England's side and the Patriots hung on for the win. It helped New England exorcise its demons in Miami, where the Pats hadn't won since 2019, and got the team its first victory of the 2025 season.