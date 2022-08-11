Antonio Brown makes perfectly Antonio Brown quote on himself

BOSTON -- If ever there was a player to make a comment to himself, then have a graphic made of himself giving that quote to himself, and then tweeting that quote out himself, that player would obviously be Antonio Brown.

That prophecy was fulfilled on Thursday, just before some preseason action got underway around the NFL without Antonio Brown. The almost-certainly-retired wide receiver tweeted out a graphic with a quote from himself about his biggest regret. It's a perfectly Antonio Brown comment.

"My biggest regret in my career doesn't involve calling my GM a 'cracker,' or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen foot, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn't involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets' stadium mid-game while throwing up deuces," Brown began. "My biggest regret is that I'll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. I can watch the game afterwards, but I can't imagine what that was like for you to all see something like that. Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks."

Perfect.

The best part about Brown's comment is that despite it showing an incomprehensibly large ego ... there's also a shred of it that makes you nod your head. Watching Antonio Brown play was a rather special experience.

He obviously detonated his own career with his own behavior, and that short-circuit leaves him "only" in the top 25 in all-time receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. But on any given Sunday from 2013-18, Antonio Brown was the most special wide receiver in the world. He moved quicker than anyone else. His feet existed in a separate universe. When he was covered, he wasn't. Nobody had better hands. That he was able to play at a similar level for a stretch last year was actually a bit scary.

Alas, Brown couldn't help but being Brown, and his career (most likely) ended in bizarre fashion, doing topless jumping jacks in East Rutherford in the middle of an actual football game. If only Brown could have seen it himself.