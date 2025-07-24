Remains found in Massachusetts in 1992 identified as teen reported missing 4 years earlier

Skeletal remains found in Massachusetts in 1992 have now been identified as Anthony Angelli Rea, a teen who was reported missing four years earlier. Investigators are now asking for the public's help for more information.

Anthony was born in 1973 and lived part of his childhood in Malden with his mother, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. He was reported missing from the Harbor School in Newbury in August 1988.

In November 1992, skeletal remains were found partially buried in marsh grass off Route 95 South in Newburyport. An autopsy determined the body was a teenage boy, but no cause of death was declared.

"For 32 years the State Police assigned to the Essex District Attorney's Office and the Newburyport Police attempted to identify the remains," the Essex DA said. "Although investigators developed significant leads, due to the limitations in DNA identification, they were unable to make a positive identification."

Photos of Anthony Angelli Rea, who went missing in Massachusetts 1988. Essex County District Attorney

On Thursday, the Essex DA announced that with the assistance of a private forensic laboratory in Texas using advanced DNA testing, the remains were positively identified as Anthony Angelli Rea.

Scientists used forensic genetic genealogy

"Othram scientists successfully developed a DNA extract from skeletal remains and used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® to develop a comprehensive DNA profile," the Essex DA said.

"Othram's in-house forensic genetic genealogy team then used the profile in a genealogical search to generate new investigative leads in the case, including the identification of potential relatives of the decedent."

Anyone with information about Anthony Angelli Rea is asked to call the State Police Unresolved Case Unit at 855-MA-SOLVE.