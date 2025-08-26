Andy Borregales reportedly wins Patriots kicker battle over Parker Romo

The New England Patriots have made their decision at kicker, and are reportedly going with rookie Andy Borregales. The sixth-round pick has beaten out Parker Romo for the job, according to Mark Daniels of Mass Live.

Romo was reportedly waived Tuesday as New England whittles its roster down to 53 players ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline. Borregales and Romo battled for the starting job throughout training camp and the preseason, but the rookie did enough in Mike Vrabel's eyes to win the gig.

This will mark the second time in three years the Patriots will go with a rookie kicker. Chad Ryland was New England's kicker in 2023 after Bill Belichick drafted him in the fifth round out of Maryland, but he connected on just 16 of his 25 attempts and was released ahead of the 2024 season.

Veteran Joey Slye kicked field goals for the Patriots last season, and went 26-for-33 on his attempts. Borregales will be the team's fourth different kicker over the last four years. Nick Folk was the last player to hold down the kicking job in New England for longer than one season.

Who is Andy Borregales?

Borregales had an excellent career at Miami, where he hit 86 percent of his field goals. He was 18-for-19 in 2024, and led the ACC with 22 made field goals in 2023. Overall, Borregales connected on seven of his 10 kicks from 50-plus yards during his collegiate career.

He was the favorite to win the kicker job in New England after the Patriots used a sixth-round pick to draft Borregales, but Romo put up a fight during camp and the preseason. The veteran was more steady throughout camp and hit both of his field goal attempts and extra points during the team's preseason slate.

Borregales hit three of his five field goal attempts in preseason action, with makes from 30, 51, and 22 yards out. He missed a 57-yard attempt (which Romo had hit the week prior) in Minnesota when he was late to get out to the field, and then missed a 49-yard kick in the preseason finale against the Giants. Borregales did look better on kickoffs during the preseason, which is important with the NFL moving touchbacks up to the 35-yard line.

While Romo has reportedly been released, he could end up back on the New England practice squad if he clears waivers. The Patriots may still want to have a backup option available should Borregales falter during his rookie season.