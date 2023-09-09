Thousands of customers without power after storm tears through Andover

ANDOVER - Thousands of customers in Andover remain in the dark Saturday after a powerful storm moved through Friday evening.

As of Saturday morning, more than 10,000 customers were still without power.

Several big trees came down, including some that fell on houses. Other trees took down utility wires.

A tree fell onto a house in Andover during a thunderstorm Melrose Fire

In North Andover, many roads remain closed as crews remove downed trees. Police are asking residents to avoid areas that are blocked off and to be careful when driving.